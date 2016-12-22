Fitbit Inc. (FIT) Shares Sold by Lombardia Capital Partners LLC

Lombardia Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,404 shares during the period. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Fitbit by 304.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the second quarter valued at about $696,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the second quarter valued at about $8,989,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Fitbit by 1,264.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 171,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 158,763 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) traded down 0.14% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.35. 8,883,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. Fitbit Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $30.96.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.93 million. Fitbit had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fitbit Inc. will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/fitbit-inc-fit-shares-sold-by-lombardia-capital-partners-llc/1130497.html.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pacific Crest downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.88 to $16.70 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Vetr raised shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.15 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Cos. cut shares of Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Fitbit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $222,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder True Venture Partners Ii, L.L. sold 860,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $7,026,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.