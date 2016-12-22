FirstGroup plc (FGP) Insider Mick Barker Buys 589 Shares of Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Mick Barker bought 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £606.67 ($752.97).
Mick Barker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Mick Barker bought 112 shares of FirstGroup plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £115.36 ($143.18).
- On Thursday, November 10th, Mick Barker bought 106 shares of FirstGroup plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £115.54 ($143.40).
- On Monday, October 10th, Mick Barker bought 108 shares of FirstGroup plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £114.48 ($142.09).
FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) opened at 103.90 on Thursday. FirstGroup plc has a one year low of GBX 79.55 and a one year high of GBX 116.10. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.25 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.51.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FGP shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of FirstGroup plc in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.37) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of FirstGroup plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 94 ($1.17) price objective for the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup plc in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised their price objective on shares of FirstGroup plc from GBX 146 ($1.81) to GBX 168 ($2.09) and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of FirstGroup plc to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 105 ($1.30) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FirstGroup plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 118.23 ($1.47).
FirstGroup plc Company Profile
FirstGroup plc is a transport operator in the United Kingdom and North America. The Company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus and First Rail. The First Student is a provider of student transportation in North America and operates a fleet of over 47,000 school buses, with over six million student journeys per school day.
