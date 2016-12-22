FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Mick Barker bought 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £606.67 ($752.97).

Mick Barker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Mick Barker bought 112 shares of FirstGroup plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £115.36 ($143.18).

On Thursday, November 10th, Mick Barker bought 106 shares of FirstGroup plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £115.54 ($143.40).

On Monday, October 10th, Mick Barker bought 108 shares of FirstGroup plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £114.48 ($142.09).

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) opened at 103.90 on Thursday. FirstGroup plc has a one year low of GBX 79.55 and a one year high of GBX 116.10. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.25 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.51.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/firstgroup-plc-fgp-insider-mick-barker-buys-589-shares-of-stock/1129724.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FGP shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of FirstGroup plc in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.37) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of FirstGroup plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 94 ($1.17) price objective for the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup plc in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised their price objective on shares of FirstGroup plc from GBX 146 ($1.81) to GBX 168 ($2.09) and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of FirstGroup plc to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 105 ($1.30) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FirstGroup plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 118.23 ($1.47).

FirstGroup plc Company Profile

FirstGroup plc is a transport operator in the United Kingdom and North America. The Company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus and First Rail. The First Student is a provider of student transportation in North America and operates a fleet of over 47,000 school buses, with over six million student journeys per school day.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.