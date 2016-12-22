FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Bonds Trading 1.5% Lower

An issue of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) bonds fell 1.5% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.05% coupon and will mature on August 15, 2021. The debt is now trading at $41.00 and was trading at $43.50 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its share price.

A number of brokerages have commented on FE. Tudor Pickering cut shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Vetr upgraded shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.28 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.52.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) opened at 31.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $36.60. The firm’s market cap is $13.38 billion.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. FirstEnergy Corp. had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 10.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post $2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles D. Lasky sold 5,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $161,472.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,998.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald R. Schneider sold 6,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $204,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Competitive Energy Services (CES). The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through its approximately 10 utility operating companies. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities.

