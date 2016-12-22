First Quadrant L P CA Has $6,652,000 Position in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 50.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,912 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,170,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,075,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 457,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,169,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 444,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after buying an additional 27,717 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 169,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 198,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) traded down 0.89% on Thursday, hitting $73.30. 8,397,535 shares of the stock traded hands. Gilead Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $103.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $96569.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 100.57% and a net margin of 47.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences Inc. will post $11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.19.

In related news, Director John W. Madigan sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $7,860,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,028.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,231,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,829,982.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

