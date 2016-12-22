First Merchants Corp Reduces Position in Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Alliant Energy Corp. comprises about 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy Corp. were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corp. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corp. by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corp. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corp. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) traded up 0.32% during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 668,260 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.36. Alliant Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23.

Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Alliant Energy Corp. had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corp. will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Alliant Energy Corp. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy Corp. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In other news, Director Deborah B. Dunie acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.24 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy Corp.

Alliant Energy Corporation (Alliant Energy) is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company provides regulated electric and natural gas services in Iowa and Wisconsin. The Company’s business segments are Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL).

