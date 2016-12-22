First Merchants Corp. (NASDAQ:FRME) insider Michael J. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $182,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Merchants Corp. (NASDAQ:FRME) opened at 36.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.07. First Merchants Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $37.66.

First Merchants Corp. (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. First Merchants Corp. had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 23.59%. Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Corp. will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from First Merchants Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. First Merchants Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Merchants Corp. (FRME) Insider Michael J. Stewart Sells 5,000 Shares” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/first-merchants-corp-frme-insider-michael-j-stewart-sells-5000-shares/1130143.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in First Merchants Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $21,156,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in First Merchants Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $9,432,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants Corp. by 19.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,312,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,713,000 after buying an additional 213,600 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Merchants Corp. by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,093,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,002,000 after buying an additional 158,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants Corp. from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

About First Merchants Corp.

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding Company. The Company has a bank charter, First Merchants Bank, National Association (the Bank), which is opened for business in Muncie, Indiana. The Bank also operates Lafayette Bank and Trust, Ameriana Bank, Ameriana Financial Services and First Merchants Trust Company as divisions of First Merchants Bank, N.A.

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.