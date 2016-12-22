First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Defiance Financial Corp. from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) opened at 51.27 on Tuesday. First Defiance Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $460.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25.

First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. First Defiance Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Defiance Financial Corp. will post $3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James R. Williams III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $46,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial Corp. by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial Corp. by 1,228.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial Corp. by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial Corp. by 35.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial Corp. by 69.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Defiance Financial Corp. Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. (First Defiance) is a unitary thrift holding company that focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, First Federal Bank of the Midwest (First Federal or the Bank), First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc (First Insurance) and First Defiance Risk Management Inc First Federal is a federally chartered stock savings bank.

