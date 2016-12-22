FinnCap Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Renold plc (RNO)

FinnCap reissued their hold rating on shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO) in a research report released on Monday morning. FinnCap currently has a GBX 44 ($0.55) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RNO. Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of Renold plc to a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.62) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. N+1 Singer cut their target price on shares of Renold plc from GBX 95 ($1.18) to GBX 65 ($0.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Renold plc (LON:RNO) opened at 41.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.53. Renold plc has a 12-month low of GBX 28.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 59.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 94.11 million.

Renold plc Company Profile

Renold plc is engaged in delivering engineered and power transmission products and solutions across the world. The Company’s Chain segment manufactures and sells power transmission and conveyor chain and includes sales of torque transmission product through Chain National Sales Companies (NSCs). It has manufacturing sites in the United States, Germany, India, China, Malaysia and Australia.

