Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. Takes Position in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $103,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 365.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 149.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 57.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) traded down 0.13% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,230,849 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $167.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Co. has a one year low of $86.25 and a one year high of $108.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Co. will post $5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from The Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $115.00 price objective on The Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,500 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $259,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 19,871 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,229.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,425,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

