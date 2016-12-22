FedEx Corp. (FDX) Given a $135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr cut shares of FedEx Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen and Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx Corp. from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $184.00) on shares of FedEx Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FedEx Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.12.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.68. 514,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. FedEx Corp. has a 12-month low of $119.71 and a 12-month high of $201.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.45 and its 200-day moving average is $170.83.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.10. FedEx Corp. had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business earned $14.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corp. will post $12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FedEx Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In related news, EVP Christine P. Richards sold 80,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $13,901,087.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,620 shares in the company, valued at $17,119,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 24,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.95, for a total transaction of $4,385,528.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,064,981.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in FedEx Corp. by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in FedEx Corp. by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in FedEx Corp. by 15.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in FedEx Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coconut Grove Bank raised its stake in FedEx Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

