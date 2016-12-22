Family Capital Trust Co Continues to Hold Position in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Family Capital Trust Co maintained its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,198,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,295,000 after buying an additional 375,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,747,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,806,000 after buying an additional 129,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,096,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,806,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,829,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,883,000 after buying an additional 93,453 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,159,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,564,000 after buying an additional 43,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded down 0.31% on Thursday, reaching $809.68. 1,132,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $790.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $780.10. The company has a market capitalization of $239735.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $672.66 and a 1-year high of $839.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $907.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.88.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

