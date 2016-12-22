FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.78-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $293-298 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.75 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $161.00 price target on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $1.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an outperform rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.88.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) opened at 165.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.01. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.95 and a 52-week high of $183.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company earned $288.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post $7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.30%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total transaction of $988,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $169,111.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,296.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company's stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (FactSet) is a provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications to the global investment community. The Company operates through three segments based on geographic business activities: the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. Sales, consulting, data collection, product development and software engineering are the primary functional groups within the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific segments that provide global financial and economic information to investment managers, investment banks and other financial services professionals.

