FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 37.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 571.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $208,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) traded down 1.24% on Thursday, reaching $163.14. 198,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.01. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.95 and a 12 month high of $183.17. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post $7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

WARNING: This article was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/factset-research-systems-inc-fds-shares-sold-by-rhumbline-advisers/1130426.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America Corp. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $161.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.88.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 6,250 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total value of $988,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 1,065 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $169,111.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $155,296.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (FactSet) is a provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications to the global investment community. The Company operates through three segments based on geographic business activities: the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. Sales, consulting, data collection, product development and software engineering are the primary functional groups within the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific segments that provide global financial and economic information to investment managers, investment banks and other financial services professionals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.