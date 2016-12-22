FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems updated its Q2 guidance to $1.78-1.80 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) opened at 165.18 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $135.95 and a one year high of $183.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $1.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $161.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.88.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, SVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $169,111.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,296.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total value of $988,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,379.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 502.9% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 771,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,003,000 after buying an additional 643,596 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $38,042,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $35,129,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $30,523,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,789,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,209,000 after buying an additional 177,352 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/factset-research-systems-inc-fds-releases-quarterly-earnings-results/1129660.html.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (FactSet) is a provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications to the global investment community. The Company operates through three segments based on geographic business activities: the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. Sales, consulting, data collection, product development and software engineering are the primary functional groups within the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific segments that provide global financial and economic information to investment managers, investment banks and other financial services professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.