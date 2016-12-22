Facebook Inc. (FB) Position Increased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.7% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 512.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.5% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 182.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 53.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) traded down 1.130% on Thursday, reaching $117.695. The company had a trading volume of 6,153,683 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $339.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.372 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average of $122.58. Facebook Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $133.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The social networking company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Facebook had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook Inc. will post $4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.45 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Axiom Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.81.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,934 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $715,343.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,272 shares in the company, valued at $48,011,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 735,977 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $94,999,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

