Evercore ISI Lowers Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI) Price Target to C$9.00

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ESI. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. GMP Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.43.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) opened at 9.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The stock’s market cap is $1.47 billion.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of providing oilfield services to the oil and gas industry in Canada, the United States and internationally. The Company’s oilfield services include drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional services, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, wireline services and production testing/fracturing fluid (frac flowback) services.

