TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Essential Energy S Com Npv (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $0.95 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $0.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $0.65 price objective (down previously from $0.75) on shares of Essential Energy S Com Npv in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Essential Energy S Com Npv (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) opened at 0.6081 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. The firm’s market cap is $86.26 million. Essential Energy S Com Npv has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: "Essential Energy S Com Npv's (EEYUF) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities" was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice.

