First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Investment analysts at FBR & Co boosted their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst P. Miller now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.35. FBR & Co currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2018 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $557.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Republic Bank’s FY2017 Earnings (FRC)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/equities-analysts-issue-forecasts-for-first-republic-banks-fy2017-earnings-frc/1130256.html.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays PLC set a $81.00 price target on First Republic Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Maxim Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) traded down 0.02% on Wednesday, reaching $91.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,386 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average is $75.80. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Republic Bank’s FY2017 Earnings (FRC)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/equities-analysts-issue-forecasts-for-first-republic-banks-fy2017-earnings-frc/1130256.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.3% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 90.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,678,000 after buying an additional 90,520 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 369,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,463,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 28.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 609,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,010,000 after buying an additional 134,091 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.