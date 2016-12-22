Ensco PLC (ESV) Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded shares of Ensco PLC (NYSE:ESV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

ESV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zephirin Group raised shares of Ensco PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Howard Weil reissued a sector outperform rating on shares of Ensco PLC in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ensco PLC from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on shares of Ensco PLC from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ensco PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Ensco PLC (NYSE:ESV) opened at 10.24 on Friday. Ensco PLC has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The firm’s market cap is $3.09 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.

Ensco PLC (NYSE:ESV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $548 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.65 million. Ensco PLC had a negative net margin of 52.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Ensco PLC will post $1.55 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/ensco-plc-esv-lowered-to-neutral-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc/1129881.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Ensco PLC’s payout ratio is currently -0.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ensco PLC by 21.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ensco PLC during the second quarter worth $101,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Ensco PLC by 36.7% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ensco PLC by 1.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,520 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ensco PLC by 129.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Ensco PLC Company Profile

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. Its Floaters segment includes the Company’s drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.