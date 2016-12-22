Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc (ENF) Downgraded by Dundee Securities to Hold

Dundee Securities downgraded shares of Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc (TSE:ENF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Enbridgeome Fund Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Enbridgeome Fund Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$35.11.

Enbridgeome Fund Holdings (TSE:ENF) traded up 1.37% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 72,310 shares. Enbridgeome Fund Holdings has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03.

About Enbridgeome Fund Holdings

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc, through its investment in Enbridge Income Fund, holds energy infrastructure assets. The Company’s business is limited to ownership of its interest in Enbridge Income Fund (the Fund). The Fund’s objective is to pay out a high proportion of available cash in the form of dividends to shareholders.

