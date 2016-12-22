Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Sells 105,396 Shares of Stryker Corp. (SYK)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 763,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 105,396 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker Corp. were worth $88,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,765,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Corp. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Corp. by 41.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 153,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Corp. by 9.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 11,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Corp. by 80.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) opened at 119.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Corp. has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $123.55.

Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business earned $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Stryker Corp. had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corp. will post $5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Stryker Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stryker Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $127.00 price target on Stryker Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $122.00 price target on Stryker Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Stryker Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker Corp. in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker Corp. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 18,000 shares of Stryker Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.72, for a total value of $2,136,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,929,818.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 1,111 shares of Stryker Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $129,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corp. Company Profile

Stryker Corporation (Stryker) is a medical technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Company’s Orthopaedics segment products consist of implants used in hip and knee joint replacements and trauma and surgeries. The Company’s MedSurg segment products consist of surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems (Instruments); endoscopic and communications systems (Endoscopy); patient handling and emergency medical equipment (Medical), and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices (Sustainability), as well as other medical device products used in a range of medical specialties.

