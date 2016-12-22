Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) in a research note published on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $82.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) opened at 73.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.23. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $87.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm earned $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post $3.54 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/eli-lilly-and-co-lly-receives-buy-rating-from-goldman-sachs-group-inc/1130135.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $14,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,649,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,890,526.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melissa S. Barnes sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $172,107.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,169 shares in the company, valued at $671,736.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 208.6% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.