Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Director Buys $35,925.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) Director R David Hoover acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.85 per share, with a total value of $35,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,262.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) opened at 73.25 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Co. has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $87.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average is $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.23.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Co. will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 88.70%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 208.6% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.36.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.
