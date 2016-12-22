Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Director Buys $35,925.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) Director R David Hoover acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.85 per share, with a total value of $35,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,262.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) opened at 73.25 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Co. has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $87.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average is $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Co. will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 88.70%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/eli-lilly-and-co-lly-director-buys-35925-00-in-stock/1130032.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 208.6% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.