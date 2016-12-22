Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Sold by Emerald Acquisition Ltd.

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,528 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 133,203 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $42,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 63.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,390 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,592,000 after buying an additional 171,463 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 4,851,825 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $367,599,000 after buying an additional 186,449 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 38.3% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 276,148 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after buying an additional 76,479 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 29.2% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 898,953 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $68,104,000 after buying an additional 203,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 621,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,066,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) traded down 0.0288% on Thursday, reaching $79.6371. 162,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.2949 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.49. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $86.07.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.56. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post $3.70 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Vetr downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.23 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Cos. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 50,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $4,251,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,581 shares in the company, valued at $24,708,102.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha S. Smith sold 2,721 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $208,918.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

