Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Director Sells $786,800.00 in Stock

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) Director Patricia Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,284.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) opened at 81.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.28. Dycom Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.07.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm earned $799.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries Inc. will post $5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DY. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.54 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $80,013,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $18,977,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $18,414,000. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,178,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,126,000 after buying an additional 204,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $15,881,000.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States and in Canada. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides program management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

