Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Given “Buy” Rating at Wunderlich

Wunderlich reissued their buy rating on shares of Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DLTH. William Blair lowered shares of Duluth Holdings from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.04 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Duluth Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duluth Holdings from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Duluth Holdings in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.34.

Shares of Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) opened at 26.66 on Wednesday. Duluth Holdings has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.12 million and a PE ratio of 45.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69.

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.01. The firm earned $67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.16 million. Duluth Holdings had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.54%. On average, analysts expect that Duluth Holdings will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duluth Holdings news, Director William E. Ferry sold 4,180 shares of Duluth Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $112,692.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,857.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duluth Holdings by 36.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth Holdings by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 40,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth Holdings during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duluth Holdings by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth Holdings during the second quarter valued at $1,506,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc is a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories sold through the Company’s own direct and retail channels. The Company operates through two segments: direct and retail. The Company’s product assortment includes shirts, pants, underwear, outerwear, footwear, accessories and hard goods.

