Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS) Stake Lowered by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,274 shares during the period. Dr Pepper Snapple Group comprises about 0.7% of Boston Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $28,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPS. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 203.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. FCM Investments TX acquired a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 86.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.09. 343,806 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average is $91.45. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a one year low of $81.05 and a one year high of $98.80.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 38.19%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. will post $4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $108.00 target price on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.90.

In related news, insider Philip L. Hancock sold 11,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $1,028,962.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,128.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company’s products consist of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

