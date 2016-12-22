Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (REIT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (NASDAQ:REIT) in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on REIT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks Inc. restated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.27.

