Dollar General Corp. (DG) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday. They currently have $85.96 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie cut their target price on Dollar General Corp. from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar General Corp. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General Corp. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Dollar General Corp. from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) opened at 77.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.84. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $96.88.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm earned $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Dollar General Corp. had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post $4.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dollar General Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other Dollar General Corp. news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 6,376 shares of Dollar General Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $492,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,213.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar General Corp. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Dollar General Corp. by 390.7% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar General Corp. by 14.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Dollar General Corp. by 114.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Dollar General Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

