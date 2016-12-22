Dixons Carphone (DSITF) Receives Buy Rating from Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dixons Carphone (NASDAQ:DSITF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DSITF. Bank of America Corp. raised shares of Dixons Carphone from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Dixons Carphone (NASDAQ:DSITF) opened at 4.22 on Friday. Dixons Carphone has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63.

