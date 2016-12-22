Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 3,025 Shares of HCP Inc. (HCP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its stake in HCP Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in HCP were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of HCP by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 36,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of HCP during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCP by 7.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCP by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of HCP by 0.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCP Inc. (NYSE:HCP) traded down 0.65% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,665 shares. HCP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $40.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. The company’s market cap is $13.66 billion.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. HCP had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company earned $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCP Inc. will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. HCP’s payout ratio is presently -1,850.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr downgraded HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HCP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho upgraded HCP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. RBC Capital Markets upgraded HCP from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded HCP from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.68.

About HCP

HCP, Inc (HCP) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. Its portfolio consists of investments in various healthcare segments: senior housing, post-acute/skilled nursing, life science, medical office and hospital.

