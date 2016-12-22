Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases Shares of 64,040 Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 64,040 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,000. Electronic Arts comprises 1.7% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4,561.3% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,896 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.4% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 94.3% in the second quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 32,758 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 35.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) traded up 0.16% during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,820 shares. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average is $79.49. The company has a market cap of $24077.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.56. The business earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post $3.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vetr downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.33 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America Corp. downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.07 to $53.01 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.95.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $4,251,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,708,102.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $829,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

