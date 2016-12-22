Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DO. Howard Weil started coverage on Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Zephirin Group raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) opened at 19.19 on Friday. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The stock’s market cap is $2.63 billion.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post $1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,205,279 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $175,305,000 after buying an additional 1,741,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 39.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,117,935 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $124,520,000 after buying an additional 1,440,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,458,640 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $60,907,000 after buying an additional 489,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,256,705 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,351,000 after buying an additional 343,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 102.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,602,840 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after buying an additional 1,316,557 shares during the last quarter.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc is engaged in offshore drilling and providing contract drilling services to the energy industry. The Company has a fleet of approximately 30 offshore drilling rigs, such as semisubmersibles, jack-ups and dynamically positioned (DP) drillships. Its fleet offers a range of services around the world in the floater market (ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water).

