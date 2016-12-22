DIAM Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

DIAM Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,194,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 47.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,895,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,084,000 after buying an additional 1,259,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 57.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,256,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after buying an additional 1,192,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,736,000 after buying an additional 751,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 38.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,214,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,997,000 after buying an additional 619,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) traded down 0.42% during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.41. 1,441,536 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $79.21.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand PLC had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post $4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

In other news, EVP Didier P. Teirlinck sold 28,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,898,178.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,532 shares in the company, valued at $9,149,765.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Michel sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $792,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

