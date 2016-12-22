Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA) Given a €9.20 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €9.20 ($9.58) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.10 ($9.48) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.20 ($9.58) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($13.02) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Commerzbank AG set a €9.00 ($9.38) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.45 ($11.93).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) opened at 12.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.18. The stock has a market cap of €5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1-year low of €9.14 and a 1-year high of €15.40.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is an aviation company. The Company’s segments include Passenger Airline Group; Logistics; maintenance, repair and overhaul services (MRO), Catering and Other. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately 600 aircrafts. The Company’s Passenger Airline Group segment includes the airlines Lufthansa Passenger Airlines (including Germanwings and Eurowings), SWISS and Austrian Airlines.

