Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms Hold Rating for Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN)

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 255 ($3.16) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.73) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on Legal & General Group Plc from GBX 197 ($2.45) to GBX 212 ($2.63) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Legal & General Group Plc to an outperform rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.23) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group Plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 245.69 ($3.05).

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) opened at 245.50 on Monday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 160.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 272.02. The stock’s market cap is GBX 14.55 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.83.

In other news, insider Rudy Markham bought 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £3,090.08 ($3,835.27). Also, insider Stuart Popham bought 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £2,030.14 ($2,519.72).

