Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $30,507,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) remained flat at $91.31 during trading on Thursday. 688,589 shares of the stock were exchanged. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.46 and a 12 month high of $104.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 99.52%.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group set a $99.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.61.

In related news, Director Jun Makihara acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.22 per share, with a total value of $178,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. The Company’s products are sold in over 180 markets. Its segments include European Union; Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

