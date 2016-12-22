Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Stake Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Delphi Automotive PLC were worth $37,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Delphi Automotive PLC by 6.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Delphi Automotive PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,353,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Delphi Automotive PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delphi Automotive PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Delphi Automotive PLC by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 198,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) traded down 2.7844% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.2635. 212,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8753 and a beta of 1.40. Delphi Automotive PLC has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $88.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. The company earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Delphi Automotive PLC had a return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Delphi Automotive PLC’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on DLPH shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Vetr cut shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Automotive PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

In other Delphi Automotive PLC news, Director Gary L. Cowger sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,001,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,119.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jugal K. Vijayvargiya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delphi Automotive PLC

Delphi Automotive PLC is a vehicle components manufacturer. The Company operates through three segments: Electrical/Electronic Architecture; Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety. It serves automotive and commercial vehicle markets. Its Electrical/Electronic Architecture segment includes electrical architecture and component products.

