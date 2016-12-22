DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4,028,000 Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,666,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,280,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,519,000 after buying an additional 70,723 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. by 5.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,267,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,329,000 after buying an additional 440,800 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. by 28.7% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,485,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,747,000 after buying an additional 1,892,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,347,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,409,000 after buying an additional 156,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) traded down 1.75% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,141 shares. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8223.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. will post $3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4,028,000 Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-has-4028000-stake-in-the-goodyear-tire-rubber-co-gt/1130540.html.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group started coverage on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.26.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing tires for various applications. It also manufactures and markets rubber-related chemicals for various applications. The Company’s Americas business comprises businesses of North America and Latin America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.