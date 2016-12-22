Deere & Co. (DE) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Deere & Co. were worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Co. by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,139,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,647,000 after buying an additional 2,477,175 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Co. by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,325,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,850,000 after buying an additional 1,072,390 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Co. by 1,983.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,005,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after buying an additional 957,680 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Co. by 5,429.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 764,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after buying an additional 750,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Co. by 279.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 964,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,330,000 after buying an additional 710,190 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) traded up 0.04% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,495 shares. Deere & Co. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.75.

Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter. Deere & Co. had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. Deere & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Co. will post $4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Deere & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Vetr cut Deere & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.34 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Deere & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Aegis began coverage on Deere & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America Corp. raised Deere & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deere & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.94.

In other news, insider John C. May II sold 18,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total value of $1,795,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,201.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Field sold 49,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $5,079,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,847,247.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co. Company Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations and financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The Company’s agriculture and turf segment primarily manufactures and distributes a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

