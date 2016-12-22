Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) Receives $59.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $63.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $70.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp. in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Deckers Outdoor Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp. by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp. by 8.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp. by 66.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. during the third quarter worth $3,866,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. during the third quarter worth $257,000.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) opened at 53.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. Deckers Outdoor Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business earned $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.75 million. Deckers Outdoor Corp. had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp. will post $4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

