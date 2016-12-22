Debenhams Plc (DEB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.74) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

DEB has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Debenhams Plc from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Haitong Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Debenhams Plc to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.81) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Debenhams Plc from GBX 54 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Debenhams Plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 65.53 ($0.81).

Shares of Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB) opened at 56.15 on Tuesday. Debenhams Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 51.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 82.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.45. The stock’s market cap is GBX 689.27 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Debenhams Plc’s previous dividend of $1.03. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

In other news, insider Matt Smith bought 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £24,900.40 ($30,905.30).

About Debenhams Plc

Debenhams plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in multi-channel business. The Company’s brand trades through approximately 240 stores in 27 countries. The Company’s segments are UK and International. The UK segment consists of stores in the United Kingdom and online sales to the United Kingdom addresses.

