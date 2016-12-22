DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DPM) Stake Raised by Center Coast Capital Advisors LP

Center Coast Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DPM) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,658,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609,511 shares during the period. DCP Midstream Partners, comprises about 3.5% of Center Coast Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in DCP Midstream Partners, were worth $129,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream Partners, by 96.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 646,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream Partners, during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Horseman Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream Partners, during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,798,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in DCP Midstream Partners, by 23.7% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,218,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,038,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream Partners, during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,918,000.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DPM) opened at 37.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. DCP Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

DPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream Partners, in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DCP Midstream Partners, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wunderlich boosted their target price on DCP Midstream Partners, from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on DCP Midstream Partners, in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DCP Midstream Partners, from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

DCP Midstream Partners, Company Profile

DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a limited partnership. The Company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Services, NGL Logistics and Wholesale Propane Logistics. Its Natural Gas Services segment consists of a geographically diverse complement of assets and ownership interests that provide a range of wellhead to market services for its producer customer, which include gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and storing natural gas, and fractionating NGLs.

