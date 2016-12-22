Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.87-3.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.76.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) opened at 75.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.28. Darden Restaurants Inc. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $79.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average of $65.47.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants Inc. will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

In related news, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 28,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $1,757,093.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $998,832.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 8,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $548,486.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,832.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/darden-restaurants-inc-dri-releases-fy17-earnings-guidance/1129666.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 80.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.