Danone SA (BN) PT Set at €56.00 by Deutsche Bank AG

Danone SA (EPA:BN) received a €56.00 ($58.33) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. S&P Global Inc. set a €65.00 ($67.71) target price on Danone SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €73.00 ($76.04) price objective on Danone SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($70.83) price objective on Danone SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie set a €63.00 ($65.63) price objective on Danone SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.50 ($65.10) price objective on Danone SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €68.68 ($71.54).

Shares of Danone SA (EPA:BN) opened at 59.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of €36.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €63.99. Danone SA has a 12-month low of €57.49 and a 12-month high of €70.53.

About Danone SA

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division is engaged in the production and distribution of yogurts, fermented dairy products and other fresh dairy specialties.

