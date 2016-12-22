Daimler AG (DDAIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Daimler AG (NASDAQ:DDAIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Daimler AG in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Daimler AG (NASDAQ:DDAIF) opened at 74.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.26. Daimler AG has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.91. The company has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.33.

