CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG restated their buy rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $88.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of CVS Health Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $86.51 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.75.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) opened at 79.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.84. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average of $89.16.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. CVS Health Corporation had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. CVS Health Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group AG” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/cvs-health-corporation-cvs-earns-buy-rating-from-credit-suisse-group-ag/1130009.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 5.8% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 32.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 379,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,326,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 71.7% in the second quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 80,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 33,512 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 39,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries (CVS Health), is a pharmacy company. The Company operates through three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Corporate. The Company offers a range of products and services, such as advising patients on their medications at its CVS Pharmacy locations, introducing programs to help control costs for its clients at CVS Caremark, how care is delivered to its patients with conditions through CVS Specialty, pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.