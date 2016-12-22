CVB Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) traded up 0.17% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.02. 446,155 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2489.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.46.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. CVB Financial Corp. had a net margin of 34.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CVB Financial Corp. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of CVB Financial Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, Director Robert Jacoby sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $525,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,602.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in CVB Financial Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in CVB Financial Corp. by 94.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CVB Financial Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial Corp. by 288.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial Corp.

CVB Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s segments include Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), Treasury and Others. The Company’s all administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

