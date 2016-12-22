CTS Corp. (CTS) Shares Sold by Lombardia Capital Partners LLC

Lombardia Capital Partners LLC cut its position in CTS Corp. (NYSE:CTS) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 385,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,404 shares during the period. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CTS Corp. were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in CTS Corp. by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,330,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,343,000 after buying an additional 160,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CTS Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in CTS Corp. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,523,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,301,000 after buying an additional 65,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in CTS Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 839,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CTS Corp. by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS Corp. (NYSE:CTS) traded down 2.54% on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 109,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.48 million, a P/E ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. CTS Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

CTS Corp. (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. CTS Corp. had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CTS Corp. will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. CTS Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

CTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of CTS Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CTS Corp. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CTS Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About CTS Corp.

CTS Corporation (CTS) is a global manufacturer of sensors, electronic components and actuators. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a line of sensors, electronic components and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for the automotive, communications, defense and aerospace, medical, industrial and computer markets.

