CTI BioPharma Corp. Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 3rd (CTIC)

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) are going to reverse split on Tuesday, January 3rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 30th.

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) opened at 0.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.34. The stock’s market capitalization is $117.61 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. in a report on Monday, August 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma Corp. stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 511,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.18% of CTI BioPharma Corp. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of targeted therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers to patients and healthcare providers. The Company is primarily focused on commercializing PIXUVRI in select countries in the European Union, for multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

